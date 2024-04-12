China tells telecom carriers to phase out foreign chips in blow to Intel, AMD
Liza Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST
SummaryChina has told its largest telecom carriers to phase out foreign processors by 2027, the latest installment in a U.S.-China technology war that is splintering the global chip industry.
SINGAPORE—China’s push to replace foreign technology is now focused on cutting American chip makers out of the country’s telecoms systems.
