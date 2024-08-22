Hello User
Business News/ Companies / China’s Didi bounces back from losses caused by Beijing's crackdown on internet services as it prepares IPO in Hong Kong

China’s Didi bounces back from losses caused by Beijing's crackdown on internet services as it prepares IPO in Hong Kong

Bloomberg

Didi Global Inc. swung to a profit in the June quarter, a welcome boost for the company as it prepares for a potential re-listing in Hong Kong.

China's Didi turns profitable as it prepares for IPO in Hong Kong.

(Bloomberg)- Didi Global Inc. swung to a profit in the June quarter, a welcome boost for the company as it prepares for a potential re-listing in Hong Kong.

China’s leading ride-hailing provider reported a net profit of 1.4 billion yuan ($196 million), from a small loss a year earlier. Revenue climbed 4.1% to 50.9 billion yuan, after ride-hailing transactions hit a record.

The results reflect how the company is gradually recovering from a tough few years. Once hailed as a national champion that defeated Uber Technologies Inc. in China, Didi’s business took a hit after Beijing clamped down on the internet industry.

Regulators fined the company $1.2 billion in 2022 and forced it to de-list from New York’s mainboard after Didi proceeded with an IPO despite authorities’ objections. In May, co-founder Jean Liu — who helped oversee the US debut — stepped down from her roles as president and board director. She was appointed chief people officer instead.

Didi’s shares now trade only over-the-counter in New York and remain significantly below its IPO price of $14 in 2021. The company now aims to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, though the timeline for that remains unclear.

