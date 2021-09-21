China's Evergrande crisis explained. A 'Lehman moment' for global markets?

“Concerns are being expressed whether this might turn out to be China's Lehman moment. This appears far-fetched now since Evergrande's debt is not widely held and, therefore, is unlikely to lead to a contagion with systemic risks. The recovery in Dow is an indication of market's confidence that a contagion is unlikely. However, investors have to be cautious since markets are richly valued and , therefore, vulnerable to corrections. The ultimate impact of the Evergrande crisis is yet to be seen and known," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.