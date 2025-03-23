China’s own Elon Musks are racing to catch up to SpaceX

LandSpace Technology, co-founded by a former banker, is a leading Chinese private reusable-rocket company. It notched a world’s first in 2023 when it launched a rocket fueled by liquid oxygen and methane, the same propellant later used in SpaceX’s Starship. Another company is Orienspace, which was founded by Yao Song, who sold his first company—a chip startup—for about $250 million while in his mid-20s.