China’s top online travel agent, Trip.com, is ready for liftoff2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:34 PM IST
- China’s outbound passenger volumes will still take a while to recover—but on nearly every other metric, the company’s recovery is well under way
After years of being grounded with the rest of China’s travel sector, China’s top online travel agent, Trip.com, finally has taken off. Globe-trotting Chinese tourists will help it keep cruising at a high altitude.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×