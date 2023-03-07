China’s top online travel agent, Trip.com, is ready for liftoff

What is still holding back a complete revenue recovery is outbound tourism from China. International flight capacity is still only around 15% to 20% of prepandemic levels, according to the company, though it said it has managed to outpace the broader industry: Its outbound travel bookings have rebounded to more than 40% of prepandemic levels. It will take time for air carriers to increase their capacity. And some prospective Chinese travelers, who were largely sealed off from the outside world for the past three years, may also be hesitant to immediately venture abroad again. Still it seems very likely that eventually Chinese tourists, who used to be the largest source of global tourism revenue, will start globe-trotting again.

