Chinese companies work around Trump to keep selling to Americans
Shen Lu , Raffaele Huang , Esther Fung , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Feb 2025, 10:21 AM IST
SummaryShein, Temu and their suppliers are moving to shift production out of China before they potentially lose a U.S. duty-free provision.
President Trump’s temporary suspension of a popular trade exemption that has in recent years turbocharged China-founded bargain platforms Shein and Temu has rattled the country’s cross-border e-commerce industry, jolting the platforms and their suppliers.
