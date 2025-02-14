Chinese companies work around Trump to keep selling to Americans

Last year, companies sent small packages worth $46 billion to the U.S. from China under the de minimis exception, representing 11% of U.S.-reported imports from China, Nomura economists estimated. A 2023 report by a House committee on China said Shein and Temu accounted for more than 30% of all packages shipped to the U.S. daily under the provision. The Trump administration isn’t targeting de minimis shipments from other countries, which represent a quarter of trade under the provision, according to Baird Equity Research.