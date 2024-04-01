Chinese e-commerce giant squeezes workers with noncompete agreements
Shen Lu , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST
SummaryTemu parent PDD enforces a culture of corporate secrecy by suing some former employees.
For Chinese tech workers, jobs at e-commerce behemoth PDD Holdings are highly sought after. The pay at the company, a challenger to Alibaba and parent to Temu, is relatively generous and a position there lifts any résumé. The trouble, for some workers, comes after they leave.
