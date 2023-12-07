Chinese electric car giant Nio considers deeper staff cuts amidst financial challenges: Report
Nio Inc., the Chinese electric car manufacturer, is considering additional staff reductions as part of its efforts to cut expenses and enhance efficiency. This comes shortly after the company revealed intentions to trim 10 percent of its workforce, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.