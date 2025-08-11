Chinese-owned firm invests in Tata EV battery arm, appoints top lawyer to board
This is the first time the Tatas have acknowledged the role of a Chinese-owned company in its battery business.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: A Chinese-owned electric vehicle (EV) battery maker with origins and base in Japan has picked up a stake in Tata Group’s flagship EV battery company, and appointed its top lawyer to its board of directors.
