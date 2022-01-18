Chinese investment in US plane maker draws FBI, national-security reviews

In May 2020, then-senior Icon executive David Crook declined PDSTI’s offer to be the aircraft company’s president. He wrote, “It is obvious that PDSTI’s plan for ICON is to reduce its operations to a minimum and destroy any potential for the US business until they can move it to China to serve their own interest," according to a filing by the plaintiffs in the Delaware suit. Mr. Crook, who isn’t part of the American shareholders group suing PDSTI, said he stands by that comment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}