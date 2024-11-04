Chinese logistics operators are getting into US warehousing
Liz Young , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 04 Nov 2024, 04:25 PM IST
SummaryThe growing leasing activity comes as e-commerce operators are trying to reach more American consumers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Logistics operators with roots in China are taking on more warehouse space across the U.S. amid broad changes in sourcing, manufacturing and global trade flows.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less