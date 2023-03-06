Chingari announces 2-day paid menstruation leave per month for female employees

With just a day left for the Women's Day to begin, on-chain social app Chingari on 6 March announced two days of paid menstruation leave per month for its female employees.
With just a day left for the Women's Day to begin, on-chain social app Chingari on 6 March announced two days of paid menstruation leave per month for its female employees.
The firm, with this move of offering a 2 day paid leave per month, aims to recognise the difficulties that women face during menstruation and to empower them to prioritize their health.
The policy goes into effect immediately and allows Chingari's women employees to take two days of paid leave per month for menstrual-related issues. Also, Chingari claims it wants to create a welcoming and inclusive workplace in which every employee is valued and treated with respect.
The firm has been promoting #GARI4NARI since 2022 which aimed at empowering women in India by providing financial assistance to those in need.
"We understand the importance of empowering women in the workplace and are dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment. We believe that this policy will assist our female employees in managing their health and well-being," Co-founder and CEO of Chingari Sumit Ghosh said.
"We are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of women across India by providing them with a platform that can help them become financially independent," Ghosh added.
