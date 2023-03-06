Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Chingari announces 2-day paid menstruation leave per month for female employees

Chingari announces 2-day paid menstruation leave per month for female employees

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
The firm has been promoting #GARI4NARI since 2022 which aimed at empowering women in India by providing financial assistance to those in need. (Photo source: Twitter)

  • The policy goes into effect immediately and allows Chingari's women employees to take two days of paid leave per month for menstrual-related issues.

With just a day left for the Women's Day to begin, on-chain social app Chingari on 6 March announced two days of paid menstruation leave per month for its female employees.

With just a day left for the Women's Day to begin, on-chain social app Chingari on 6 March announced two days of paid menstruation leave per month for its female employees.

The firm, with this move of offering a 2 day paid leave per month, aims to recognise the difficulties that women face during menstruation and to empower them to prioritize their health.

The firm, with this move of offering a 2 day paid leave per month, aims to recognise the difficulties that women face during menstruation and to empower them to prioritize their health.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The policy goes into effect immediately and allows Chingari's women employees to take two days of paid leave per month for menstrual-related issues. Also, Chingari claims it wants to create a welcoming and inclusive workplace in which every employee is valued and treated with respect.

ALSO READ: Women's Day: Key benefits of real estate investment - Cheaper loans, lower stamp duty, more

The firm has been promoting #GARI4NARI since 2022 which aimed at empowering women in India by providing financial assistance to those in need.

"We understand the importance of empowering women in the workplace and are dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment. We believe that this policy will assist our female employees in managing their health and well-being," Co-founder and CEO of Chingari Sumit Ghosh said.

"We are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of women across India by providing them with a platform that can help them become financially independent," Ghosh added.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP