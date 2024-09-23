Chip giants TSMC and Samsung discuss building middle eastern megafactories
Asa Fitch , Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Sep 2024, 02:28 PM IST
SummaryPotential projects in the United Arab Emirates could be worth more than $100 billion, though major hurdles remain.
Two chip-making giants have discussed building huge factory complexes in the United Arab Emirates that could transform the industry in the coming years and become a cornerstone for artificial-intelligence investments in the Middle East.
