Chip giants TSMC and Samsung discuss building middle eastern megafactories

Discussions are still in the early phases and face technical and other hurdles that mean they might not pan out. Under initial terms being discussed, the projects would be funded by the U.A.E., with a central role for Abu Dhabi-based sovereign development vehicle Mubadala, which is eager to develop a domestic tech industry. The broader goal would be to increase global chip production and help bring chip prices down without hurting chip-makers’ profitability, some of the people said.