Chipotle’s next boss has one job: Don’t change too much
Heather Haddon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Aug 2024, 03:15 PM IST
SummaryThe departing leader was the face of resurgence at the company. Analysts say it has a deep bench.
Chipotle Mexican Grill hired Scott Boatwright seven years ago to help fix the chain. His next job is simple: Don’t break it.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less