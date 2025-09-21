Theobroma buyout spurs ChrysCapital’s $200 mn foray into India’s desserts market
The development comes after the private equity firm mopped up an 85% stake in the desserts chain last month, marking its first buyout in the consumer sector.
Mumbai: India-focused private equity firm ChrysCapital is sweetening its portfolio with a $200-million push into the desserts space, following last month’s acquisition of patisserie chain Theobroma, two people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.