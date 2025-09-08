ChrysCapital bets ₹1,100 cr on ILJIN Electronics as India's EMS market surges

ILJIN Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Amber Group, has raised ₹1,200 crore from ChrysCapital and InCred Growth Partners to scale operations, strengthen technology, and drive acquisitions in India’s expanding electronics sector.

ChrysCapital will invest ₹1,100 crore, while InCred PE will add ₹100 crore through equity and compulsory convertible preference shares, subject to regulatory approvals, according to a press release.

ILJIN said the fresh capital will be deployed to expand manufacturing scale, strengthen technology capabilities, and support targeted acquisitions in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector.

The investment comes at a time when India is aggressively pushing to localise electronics manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. With EMS demand surging across consumer electronics, electrical vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy, the deal underscores the growing role of homegrown players like ILJIN in capturing opportunities from both domestic consumption and global supply chain diversification away from China.

Product & growth focus The company manufactures bare printed circuit boards (PCBs) and PCB assemblies for consumer durables, automotive, telecom, healthcare, aerospace, defence, and renewable energy.

Its offerings also include box-build solutions, battery energy storage systems (BESS), EV chargers, UPS systems, and solar inverters.

In FY25, ILJIN reported revenues of ₹2,194 crore and operating Ebitda of ₹151 crore, backed by a robust 52% revenue CAGR between FY22 and FY25.

Amber Group, its parent, has also applied for government incentives under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) and has made recent acquisitions, including Power-One Micro Systems and a stake in Israel-based Unitronics plc. The fresh investment positions ILJIN to scale further and expand its role in India’s growing EMS and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Industry outlook India’s EMS market is projected to reach $80 billion over the next five years, driven by mobile, consumer electronics, lighting, and automotive, according to an EY report. Key growth drivers include import substitution, rising domestic demand, and supply chain diversification.

Electronics imports stood at $8.4 billion in June 2025, making it the country’s second-largest import item after crude oil and highlighting the urgency of domestic capacity-building.

