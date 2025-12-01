With $2.2 bn new fund, ChrysCapital signals appetite for riskier bets
Mansi Verma 3 min read 01 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Managing director Saurabh Chatterjee details the shift in its global limited partner base and a renewed focus on the manufacturing sector
After raising its largest-ever private equity (PE) fund of $2.2 billion, ChrysCapital is now open to taking higher-risk bets, said Saurabh Chatterjee, managing director at the firm.
