ChrysCapital about to take a big bite of Theobroma
Summary
- Theobroma founder Kainaz Messman and family may retain around 10% stake in the 194-store bakery network, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity
Mumbai: Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital is poised to acquire a controlling stake in bakery chain Theobroma Foods for ₹2,200-2,300 crore, two people aware of the development said. The deal will see the complete exit of ICICI Venture, which invested in the company in 2017.