ChrysCapital about to take a big bite of Theobroma

According to a report by IMARC Group, a research firm, the Indian bakery market size reached $13.8 billion in 2024. “Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach $31.5 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12% during 2025-2033," the report said. As per the report, the growing population and changing consumer preferences, driven by factors such as western food trends, increased consumption of cakes and RTE food, and expanding retail and e-commerce sectors, are fueling the market growth/demand. This, in turn, is prompting manufacturers to introduce healthier options and invest in R&D to meet the evolving consumer demand.