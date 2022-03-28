CICI Bank to buy 15% stake in India Debt Resolution Co

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total cash consideration amounts to ₹7.5 crore in multiple tranches to acquire up to 15 per cent equity holding in IDRCL.
The transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction. ICICI Bank has no promoters in it. ICICI Bank, its subsidiaries and its associates in the normal course of business may have business dealings with IDRCL at an arm’s length, the bank said.
The ICICI Bank stock surged 1.59 per cent or ₹11.10 to ₹710.25 on the NSE today.
