Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / CICI Bank to buy 15% stake in India Debt Resolution Co

CICI Bank to buy 15% stake in India Debt Resolution Co

The ICICI Bank stock surged 1.59 per cent or 11.10 to 710.25 on the NSE today.
1 min read . 08:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The equity investment will be in tranches, with the first tranche of equity investment of 3 crore expected to be completed by March 31, 2022, the private lender said in a statement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI Bank) has signed an agreement on March 28, 2022, for investment in India Debt Resolution Company Limited (IDRCL).

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI Bank) has signed an agreement on March 28, 2022, for investment in India Debt Resolution Company Limited (IDRCL).

The equity investment will be in tranches, with the first tranche of equity investment of 3 crore expected to be completed by March 31, 2022, the private lender said in a statement.

The equity investment will be in tranches, with the first tranche of equity investment of 3 crore expected to be completed by March 31, 2022, the private lender said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The total cash consideration amounts to 7.5 crore in multiple tranches to acquire up to 15 per cent equity holding in IDRCL.

The transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction. ICICI Bank has no promoters in it. ICICI Bank, its subsidiaries and its associates in the normal course of business may have business dealings with IDRCL at an arm’s length, the bank said.

The ICICI Bank stock surged 1.59 per cent or 11.10 to 710.25 on the NSE today.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!