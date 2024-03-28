CIL supplies record coal to power sector this fiscal

Coal India Ltd has supplied 610.8 million tonnes of coal to the power sector in FY24 so far, 5% higher than 581.5 million tonnes during the same period of the last fiscal.

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has supplied a record 610.8 million tonnes of coal to the power sector this fiscal (FY24) so far, 5% higher than 581.5 million tonnes during the same period of the last fiscal.

In a statement, the company said that it is the highest level of coal supplies to the power sector achieved in a year by Coal India.

The company has also surpassed its target of 610 million tonne supplies to the thermal power plants in FY24.

"Compared to 581.5 MTs of last fiscal’s same period the increase was 29.3 MTs, or 5% higher. Currently CIL’s supplies to the coal fired plants are averaging 1.76 MTs per day amidst growing demand from the power sector," it said.

This is the second consecutive year that CIL’s coal supplies to power sector exceeded the target. In FY 2023, off-take to power plants was 586.6 million tonnes against the programmed commitment of 565 million tonnes.

Backed by higher supplies from CIL, coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants shot up to 47.1 million tonnes as on 26 March ahead of onset of the summer. The stock is 13.7 million tonnes more compared to same period last year. Coal stock at power plants was 33.4 million tonnes as of same date in FY 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent interview to Mint, Amrit Lal Meena, the secretary of the Union ministry of coal said that by 31 Marcy, the coal stock at thermal plants may stay around 46 million tonnes, against 34 million tonnes in the year ago period.

Both coal production and supplies to the power sector have increased due to the anticipation of higher power demand in the coming summers. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) expects the peak power demand to hit 260 GW in FY25, way higher than 243 GW in FY24.

