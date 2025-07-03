Inside Cipla’s battle with ‘superbugs’ as antibiotic resistance rises in India
‘Superbugs’ render existing treatments ineffective and can worsen an infection, even causing death.
Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker Cipla Ltd is bolstering its focus on a pipeline of drugs to fight infections caused by bacterial antimicrobial resistance in India, a growing health crisis.
The company, a leader in the infectious diseases segment, has already launched two antibiotics targetting such superbugs, and sees the segment as a long-term focus area, a senior executive told Mint.