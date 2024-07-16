Cipla gets ₹773 crore demand notice from income tax department. Here’s why

The income tax department seeks additional taxes citing rule violations, including short deductions, weighted deductions and disallowances of expenses under Section 37(1) of the IT Act.

Riya R Alex
First Published16 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Cipla has said the income tax notice will not impact its finances or operations.
Cipla has said the income tax notice will not impact its finances or operations.

Leading pharmaceutical manufacturer Cipla Ltd received an additional tax demand of 773.44 crore from the income tax department for assessment years 2015-16 to 2022-23, the drug maker said in a stock exchange filing on July 16.

The tax authority has asked for additional taxes, citing rule violations, including short deductions, weighted deductions, and disallowances of various expenses under the Income Tax Act Section 37(1).

A short deduction is a default that occurs when the tax actually deducted is less than the rate mentioned in the provisions. A weighted deduction is allowed for companies to invest in the development of knowledge and research capabilities in the country. Section 37(1) of the IT Act includes expenses incurred only for the company's business operations.

Also Read | For Cipla, repeated US FDA observations are a cause of concern

The 773.44 crore tax demand excludes any refund for the mentioned assessment years.

The pharma major stated in the stock filing that the demands by the income tax authority are not applicable under the law and the income tax notice will not impact the finances or the operations of the company. The company will appeal against the IT order under the applicable laws.

Also Read | Cipla’s Q4 profit jumps 79%, but fails to cheer Street

CIPLA is scheduled to announce its quarterly results for Q1 FY25 on July 26. In the previous quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 939.04 crore, up by 78.64 per cent year-on-year due to higher demand in key markets, according to a Mint report on May 10.

The company's consolidated revenue in Q4 FY24 rose by 7.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 6,163.24 crore.

The report cited Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO of Cipla Ltd, as saying at a conference call that the drug maker is getting ready to launch new products, including obesity drugs, which have a huge market in India. Currently, the company  is  set to replace its entire range of products containing chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) to adhere to Montreal Protocol, two years ahead of the deadline.

Also Read | Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma preferred picks of Citi Research
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCipla gets ₹773 crore demand notice from income tax department. Here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:42 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,277.50
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
69.65 (5.77%)

India Cements

324.95
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
17.7 (5.76%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.35
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.25 (5.51%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,211.90
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
111.2 (5.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue