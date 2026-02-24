Cipla Health Ltd., the over-the-counter (OTC) arm of Cipla Ltd., is targeting a two- to three-fold expansion over the next five years, as it pushes deeper into sexual wellness, premium skincare and everyday health products.
Cipla Health targets 3x growth in 5 years, bets big on beauty and wellness
SummaryThe over-the-counter arm of Cipla Ltd plans to leverage its blockbuster brands and strong tier-II to tier-VI presence to scale up as competition intensifies in the wellness sector, MD and CEO Shivam Puri told Mint.
