Cipla Health targets 3x growth in 5 years, bets big on beauty and wellness

MUMBAI : Cipla Health Ltd., the over-the-counter (OTC) arm of Cipla Ltd., is targeting a two- to three-fold expansion over the next five years, as it pushes deeper into sexual wellness, premium skincare and everyday health products.
“The target for the unit is 2 to 3 times, in the near future, 3 to 5 years,” said Shivam Puri, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Cipla Health Ltd, in an interaction with Mint.
The growth ambition comes as India’s premium personal care and wellness market intensifies, drawing aggressive FMCG majors, venture-backed startups and global brands. Cipla Health is betting that its pharmaceutical lineage and scientific credibility can help it scale brands into large consumer franchises.
“We don't have as many large consumer health brands in India at the moment,” Puri said. “We believe that we have cracked a thesis where we are now onto something which can become very very large. So we are very excited about the journey,” he added.
Cipla Health’s top brands—Nicotex, Cofsils, Prolyte ORS and Omnigel—each generate ₹200-400 crore annually, according to Puri. Nicotex and Omnigel are also the market leaders in their respective segments, according to him.
In FY25, Cipla Health posted revenue of ₹1,220 crore, up 16% year-on-year, and net profit of ₹119 crore, a 39% increase from the previous year.
“We are close to reaching the ₹1,500-600 crore target in the near future”, he added.
Sexual wellness push
The company is now entering high-growth segments. In October 2025, Cipla Health entered the sexual wellness category with Unfold condoms.
The Indian condom market is estimated at $290–320 million, according to Global Market Insights. Mankind Pharma’s Manforce is the largest condom brand in the country, followed by Reckitt Benckiser’s Durex. Manforce held 29% market share in FY25 and generated ₹538 crore in revenue that year, according to its annual report.
Puri signalled that condoms are only the starting point.
“Condoms were an entry point. We are now in a lot of detail in looking at various other needs for consumers,” Puri said. “It is still a fairly unanswered sector because there's a need for a lot of responsible products in the space still which do not exist yet,” he added, without elaborating on Unfold’s future portfolio.
Durex already sells lubricants and related products. Several sexual wellness startups have also raised funding in recent years, including Rainmatter-backed Bold Care, also funded by actor Ranveer Singh, and My Muse, backed by Sauce VC and Saama Capital.
Skincare expansion
Cipla Health is also stepping up in personal care. In January 2023, it launched Rivela, a premium skincare brand selling sunscreen and serums with actives such as Vitamin C and Niacinamide.
The segment is estimated at $23 billion, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. Competition includes ITC (Dermafique), HUL (Lakme, Minimalist), Honasa (Mamaearth, The Derma Co), Plum, Foxtale, Pilgrim and multiple global brands from South Korea, Europe and the US.
In April 2024, Cipla Health acquired Delhi-based Ivia Beaute’s personal care and cosmetics business, including brands Astaberry, Ikin and Bhimsaini, which began as a kajal brand in the 1950s.
Science-led edge
Despite the competition, Puri argues that Cipla’s scientific credibility offers differentiation.
For instance, Cipla Health’s multivitamin Maxirich competes with Himalaya’s Q-DEE immunity tablets and Siens by Dabur, even as FMCG players such as Hindustan Unilever Limited expand aggressively in wellness.
In 2025, India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India cracked down on companies misusing the “ORS” label for high-sugar drinks that did not meet WHO standards, citing health risks, especially for children. Cipla Health is repositioning Prolyte, which is WHO-certified, for everyday use and not just prescription-led consumption.
HUL has brought hydration brand Liquid IV to India and invested in plant-based nutrition brand OZiva.
Distribution muscle
What gives Cipla an advantage is its diversified presence.
“We are very strong in Tier-II and below as well. We are actually a Tier-II to Tier-VI strength player. Chemists are still predominant for us," Puri said.
He added that the company is amongst the largest in the wellness ecosystem, reaching almost 6 lakh plus chemists today, out of the 7.5 lakh chemists in the country.
But, despite the rising popularity of premium health and wellness products on quick commerce channels, much of Cipla Health’s sales are still driven by this channel of chemists, Puri said.
Yet, the decision to play to its advantages helps the business.
“Nicotex still is a fairly metro and mini metro centric product. Omnigel travels through length and breadth,” Puri said. He added that the company sells skin and hair-care products only online because it helps keep a personal conversation with the customer.
Rising competition
Venture-backed brands are investing heavily in digital advertising and quick commerce. Puri said he is not worried, adding that large FMCG companies are “very responsible”.
Competition is intensifying among pharma-led consumer healthcare arms. Sun Pharma sells brands such as Volini and Revital. Dr. Reddy’s operates in nicotine replacement therapy with Nicotinell, acquired in 2024, and runs a joint venture with Nestle in protein powders. Mankind Pharma generates 7% of its ₹12,207 crore FY25 revenue from its consumer healthcare arm, including Manforce condoms, Prega News pregnancy tests and Gas-O-Fast.
In smoking cessation, where Nicotex is a market leader, rivals include Dr. Reddy’s Nicotinell and ITC’s Nicosure, sold in India under licence.
Cipla Ltd. has articulated a clear long-term goal for the consumer arm: to “become the largest consumer healthcare company in India and South Africa,” according to its FY25 annual report.
The OTC market in India is expected to almost double to ₹98,000 crore by 2030 from its 2024 size, according to EY Parthenon. The segment differs materially from prescription pharmaceuticals.
“Expect higher upfront Above The Line and Below The Line marketing and digital spends, offset by scale-driven profitability and annuity-like revenues,” the EY report added.