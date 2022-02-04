Pharmaceutical giant Cipla today said Kedar Upadhye today resigned from the position of the global chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue his professional aspirations beyond the pharmaceutical or healthcare sector.

The company said Upadhye will serve his full notice period of three months i.e. up to close of business hours of May 3, 2022, and will continue in his current role as global chief financial officer and key managerial personnel until relieved.

The board will announce the successor in due course, the company added. Upadhye said: "The last 5 years at Cipla have been extremely gratifying. Under the guidance of Samina Hamied, Umang Vohra and the entire Management Council we have delivered across our strategic priorities and have set strong management and governance processes."

He said his decision to pursue opportunities outside Cipla is based on the professional aspiration to look for challenges beyond pharma or healthcare.

Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, Cipla, said thanked Kedar for his immense contribution in Cipla’s transformation journey over the last 5 years and Cipla Ltd.

The Cipla Ltd stock closed at ₹946.45, down 6.30 or 0.66 per cent, from the previous session close of ₹952.75 on the NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.