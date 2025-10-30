Cipla names Achin Gupta next MD & CEO as Umang Vohra is set to exit

Cipla Ltd has named chief operating officer Achin Gupta its next chief executive officer and managing director, succeeding Umang Vohra, who is exiting the pharma giant after a decade at the helm.

Advertisement

Gupta will take over his new role effective 1 April 2026 for a five-year term, pending shareholder approval, the pharma company said in an exchange filing on Thursday, shortly after reporting its second-quarter results. He will be MD and global CEO-designate from 1 January.

“This planned transition is in line with our succession process developed by the Board and Umang, ensuring continuity, stability, and a clear vision for the future,” Cipla said in a release.

Achin Gupta will take over his new role effective 1 April 2026 for a five-year term, pending shareholder approval, Cipla said in an exchange filing on Thursday,

Mint first broke this news on 22 September.

Advertisement

“I was brought in at a time in Cipla’s journey where we had to create Cipla for a sustainable future. That included repositioning our India business, establishing a business in the US and doing that with passion at the centre of the heart,” Vohra told reporters in a virtual press conference on Thursday. “I believe where Cipla is today, 11 years later, it's reached a stage where it's ready for the future…we've developed a very good talent pipeline that can help take the company forward.”

Vohra told reporters that he would not be retiring but declined to share details of his next move. When asked if he would continue at Cipla in a strategic or advisory capacity, he said, “That’s a decision best left with the board…if there is a requirement of the board, then obviously I’m happy to help in whatever way”.

Advertisement

Cipla’s stock fell over 4% following the news before closing 2.5% lower on the BSE on Thursday at ₹1,541 apiece compared with a 0.7% fall in the Sensex.

“Umang has proven himself in the last 10 years–their North America business has transformed, the India business has also done well, the balance sheet is also looking good,” said Vishal Manchanda, pharma analyst at Systematix Group, adding that there is uncertainty among investors on how Gupta will take this forward.

This is a time when the business is also facing challenges in the US, with revenues from cancer drug Revlimid set to decline next year, the Indian pharmaceutical market slowing down, and overall geopolitical uncertainties fuelling uncertainty over the leadership change, he said.

Advertisement

Vohra said he does not foresee a vacuum at the company after his exit, and that the organisation was “completely professionalised”. “And I think the promoters and, my due credit to them, have enabled us…I don't think there is a vacuum. I think Cipla has enough talent to continue to guide it.”

Last year, Cipla’s promoter family also saw a shuffle, amid rumors of a potential stake sale. In September 2024, Kamil Hamied, once heir apparent and nephew of Cipla doyen Y.K. Hamied, Kamil Hamied re-entered the scene after nine years, joining the board as a non-executive director.

At the same time, his father, M.K. Hamied (85), announced his departure, citing health and age. His daughter Samina Hamied also stepped down as Cipla’s executive vice-chairperson on 31 March 2024, citing “personal and family commitments".

Advertisement

In a letter to the board, M.K. Hamied wrote: “I am pleased to see that Kamil Hamied will be joining the board as a non-executive director to maintain continuity while representing the promoter family".

Way forward Gupta has been serving as the global COO of the company since February 2025, overseeing the commercial markets, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), manufacturing, and supply chain verticals. Gupta, whose previous stint was at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, joined Cipla in 2021 as CEO of its One India business.

“Under his leadership, the India business delivered market-leading profitability, modernized its retail force, and introduced consumer-focused innovations. Achin also forged strategic global partnerships, positioning Cipla as a preferred innovation-led collaborator,” the company said in a release.

Advertisement

Also Read | Does one key drug approval make Cipla shares attractive amid tariff worries?

Vohra told reporters that innovation would be a key focus for the company going forward.

“Cipla must become an innovation player over the next five, seven years…And almost every two years, we have a strategy exercise that will probably plot the direction of the company. On the generic side of our business, probably we will continue to improve what we've been doing. But on the innovation side, I'm sure the new CEO will set his own course,” he said.

The company was already laying a foundation for a strong respiratory business beyond generics, and working on an innovation in its institutional or hospitals business, and for antimicrobial resistance, he said.

Q2 results beat estimates Cipla’s revenue for the quarter ended September 30 rose 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹7,589 crore, while net profit grew 4% to ₹1,351 crore. Its One India business grew 7% yoy, while the trade generics business saw a double-digit growth.

Advertisement

A Bloomberg poll had pegged revenue at ₹7,439 crore and profit of ₹1,346 crore.

The company said key therapies in its branded prescription business delivered strong market growth, while anchor brands in consumer health, like Nicotex, Omnigel and Cofsils, maintained their leadership position.

The company announced a partnership with US giant Eli Lilly earlier this month to market its weight loss drug Tirzepatide under the brand name Yurpeak in India. This marks Cipla’s entry into the fast-growing anti-obesity drug market.

In the US, Cipla posted a revenue of $233 million. Blockbuster drug Revlimid, which Cipla and other Indian drugmakers have been selling in restricted quantities in the US, is nearing patent expiry by January 2026.

Advertisement

“Revlimid (generic version of the drug) is expected to have a small contribution to the US revenue, with the base business expected to continue growing,” Vohra said in the statement. “Upcoming launches, subject to USFDA approvals, are expected to alleviate gRevlimid revenue decline over the next four quarters, though there may be a timing gap before the full benefit is realized.”