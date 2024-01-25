Cipla plans to launch diabetes and obesity drugs
The Hyderabad-based pharma giant doesn't see any major hindrance from the Red Sea conflict other than some rise in costs, which the company said it also witnessed in the current quarter.
Cipla Ltd is preparing to launch drugs for diabetes and obesity in India, other emerging markets, and the US, as it sees a huge opportunity for these formulations, a top official of the pharmaceutical company said.
