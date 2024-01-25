Cipla plans to launch diabetes and obesity drugs

Cipla Ltd is preparing to launch drugs for diabetes and obesity in India, other emerging markets, and the US, as it sees a huge opportunity for these formulations, a top official of the pharmaceutical company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide 1) for diabetes and obesity is a very big transformation, equivalent to statins for cholesterol control. And I'd like to believe there are 100 million diabetics (patients) in this country (India) and there are several that are not diagnosed. And I think if we were to even cover 20 or 25% of that population by using GLP-1, it's going to be a very significant opportunity," said Umang Vohra, company's MD and global CEO in a press briefing.

"We will be looking for India, emerging markets, and the US [for Semaglutide]. We may not be the first wave launcher in the US, but we have plans."

He said the company sees a very huge potential in India for its new drugs as the obesity will continue to be a concern due to the lifestyle issues like stress and less exercise. “In addition, we as a population are predisposed to certain metabolic disorders where you know I think the GLP ones play a very significant role," he added.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the proportion of men who are obese/overweight has increased from 9.3% in 2006 to 22.9% in 2021. For women, the increase has been from 12.6% to 24% during the same period.

As per a report from IMARC Group, a market research company, India's weight management market size reached ₹1,514.4 crore in 2022, and it is projected to reach ₹2,762.7 crore by 2028, demonstrating a noteworthy compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 10.6% during the period from 2023 to 2028. While India's diabetes care drugs market size is estimated at $1.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $2.01 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2024-2029, according to Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm.

The company is also reported to be in dialogue with multinational corporation Eli Lilly for its GLP-1 class of drugs. Vohra said that Ei Lilly remains a very strong partner for the company. “The decision for them to partner any asset is purely theirs. And when they make that decision, obviously, Cipla would like to present its credentials as a strong partner but as of now, we don't have anything to report or talk about," he added.

The Hyderabad-based pharma giant doesn't see any major hindrance from the Red Sea conflict other than some rise in costs, which the company said it also witnessed in the current quarter.

The YK Hamied-backed company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,055.90 crore for the December quarter, a 31.82% rise over the corresponding quarter of last year, as per regulatory filings. Revenue during the quarter was up 13.66% year-on-year to ₹6,603.81 crore.

The result was in line with Bloomberg’s poll of analysts tracking the company. Analysts expected the company to post revenue of ₹6,522 crore and profit of ₹1,058 crore.

