Leading global bank Citi Bank today offloaded Vendanta Ltd shares worth ₹1,200 crore via an open market transaction. Over 3.2 crore shares were sold for an average price of ₹314.65 apiece, amounting to ₹1,204.48 crore worth deal, BSE bulk data shows, reported news agency PTI .

Citi has around 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. In India, Citi Bank offers a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, brokerage, treasury and trade services, securities and fund services and wealth management.

Meanwhile, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group is exploring investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, the company's chariman said recently.

Vedanta had recently unveiled plans for a complete overhaul of the corporate structure and the company is planning to list its aluminium, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses as separate entities.

On the BSE, the Vedanta shares ended 0.74 per cent higher at ₹324.75 on Wednesday.

