Citi India now 'better off' after retail unit sale, pivot to focus on corporate banking: Balasubramanian
Citi India aims to grow by capitalizing on a booming IPO market and cross-border M&A opportunities. CEO K Balasubramanian notes the bank's revenue has increased significantly post-retail business sale, focusing on corporate clients amid India's economic expansion.
Citi India is banking on a large pipeline of equity listings, surging deals through cross-border mergers and acquisitions and providing financing solutions to corporate customers to expand its business, chief executive officer (CEO) K Balasubramanian said in an interview.