Balasubramanian, or Bala as he is known in Citi and banking circles, has been with the New York-based lender for almost 26 years. Former Citi executives said the new CEO has what it takes to drive Citi’s growth in India and the more time a chief executive spends in the role, the better it is. According to Pramit Jhaveri, the bank’s chief in India from 2010 to 2019, longer CEO tenures make more sense for foreign banks—unlike the shorter stints that were previously the norm.