Citigroup’s chief executive prankster doesn’t wait for April 1

In early 2022, Citigroup Chief Executive Jane Fraser startled her senior team with a request: Please sign these waivers to go skydiving.

Executives questioned the sanity of the bank’s leaders all jumping out of a plane. Does the board know, one of them emailed. I’m not sure my heart is healthy enough, another replied.

Karen Peetz, the chief administrative officer hired to repair Citigroup’s relationships with regulators, tried to calm the kerfuffle. She said she’d gone with her old bank and it was great.

After watching her team squirm for a while, Fraser emailed again: April Fools’.

It was March 31.

Fraser made headlines in 2021 when she became the first woman to run a major U.S. bank. Less well-known is the fact that she has long been one of Wall Street’s biggest pranksters. She co-opted Peetz into the skydiving joke, knowing the others wouldn’t suspect her. And she moved it up from actual April Fools’ Day so it would land better.

Fraser has one of the hardest jobs in banking right now. She took the reins following regulatory orders to shape up Citigroup. To do so, she is simplifying the bank by shedding businesses and firing some 20,000 workers. She has culled management layers, including some veteran executives.

Morale is low, as is the stock, and the pressure is on as investors and regulators await proof that her plans are working.

In the face of such unfunniness, Fraser persists in seeking a few laughs. She believes a close-knit team is needed to succeed in the turnaround. Her jokes run the gamut from spur-of-the-moment impishness to elaborately planned gags.

Some executives worry her mischief could be misconstrued as callousness, given the bank’s serious problems and firings, but they say her priority is the serious work of fixing Citigroup.

This article is based on interviews with several Citigroup executives, current and former. It isn’t itself an April Fools’ joke, we promise.

When Fraser took over Citigroup, she pledged to make decisions with empathy, which she said was an advantage that women—and mothers—tended to have over men.

She committed to hybrid work, while Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan Chase and David Solomon at Goldman Sachs harangued employees back to the office five days a week. She said other bankers were stuck in the 1980s.

Embarrassing photos

A classic Fraser prank is to “celebrate" birthdays or work anniversaries by displaying embarrassing photos of her targets. During the pandemic, she would get the whole executive team to change their Zoom backgrounds to her chosen photos. While others would revert to blurred home offices after a few minutes, Fraser would keep the photo as her backdrop for the whole day.

Fraser once surprised Sara Wechter, the head of human resources, by getting her hands on photos of a young Wechter as a ballerina. Fraser got them from Wechter’s parents. Embarrassed, Wechter called her parents to complain and asked them not to give anything else to Fraser.

Other gags were long-running affairs. The annual office Secret Santa was generally just for goofs. Years ago, Fraser gave an executive in charge of cost-cutting a fuzzy pink bathrobe and a teddy bear, telling him she knew inside he was soft and cuddly.

Later, she kidnapped the teddy bear, duct-taped its hands and mouth and sent a message to the executive: Ease up on the cost cuts or the bear was done for.

Then the pink bathrobes became a thing, given to various male executives.

In 2017, on her 50th birthday, Fraser found her office in Mexico covered in stickers and Post-it Notes celebrating her 60th birthday. Executives greeted her in their pink robes.

Fraser wasn’t a prankster as a kid. She started sometime after she became an analyst at Goldman in the late 1980s, when Wall Street was still overwhelmingly male. She joined Citigroup in 2004, and her antics soon caught on with the rest of the executive team.

Executives would redecorate each other’s offices in covert operations where keyboard keys were changed, family photos were swapped and locksmiths were engaged.

It became treacherous for anyone to let Fraser know that his or her favorite sports team had a meaningful game. She would schedule some “big" meeting at game time, then enlist allies to emphasize the importance of the gathering, only to free her target at the last possible moment.

Traveling chair

She has developed such a reputation for high-jinks that executives often accuse her even when she professes innocence.

David Chubak recalls that when he was an executive at Citigroup, he couldn’t get into his hotel and immediately suspected Fraser. “Jane Fraser is pulling a prank on me," he pleaded with hotel staff. “I know it!"

Chubak, who now runs the U.S. arm of financial adviser Edward Jones, remains convinced, despite Fraser’s denials, that she was behind the theft of a prized chair.

Then-CEO Michael Corbat had given Chubak a director’s chair because he compiled the annual spoof video for the management retreat. One day, the chair went missing.

An anonymous AOL account sent Chubak a picture of the chair, like a proof-of-life photo, in the middle of Moscow’s Red Square. Every few weeks, images, possibly photoshopped, kept coming showing the chair in places where Citigroup had offices. London. Mexico City. Singapore.

One year to the day after it disappeared, Chubak arrived at his office to find the chair waiting.

Fraser has denied any role in the abduction.

Today, Fraser’s CEO title is affording her a certain immunity. No one wants to prank the boss. Privately, she has expressed concern they are all plotting revenge. She has joked that her first day of retirement could be treacherous.

Write to David Benoit at David.Benoit@wsj.com