India growth story intact, AI not a bubble yet, Citi’s Aloke Gupte says

Citigroup, which handled some of the biggest equity issuances in India last year, believes the country’s ability to sustain large companies across multiple sectors remains intact, trailing only the US and China, despite the current market volatility. While some global investors have pulled back from the country, the investment bank's co-head of global equity capital markets (ECM), Aloke Gupte, remains optimistic about the broader picture. In an interview with Mint, Gupte touches upon rupee depreciation, the potential AI bubble and much more.
Edited excerpts:
What do you make of the AI bubble?
I think it's too early to call it a bubble by any stretch, considering where the overall markets are trading. Let’s consider all the components. One: are we talking about markets being fundamentally heavily overvalued? The S&P 500 trades at about 21 times earnings at this stage, NASDAQ is higher at about 25-26. At its highest, the NASDAQ has traded as high as the late 30s. So, clearly from a valuation perspective, not everything is substantially high now.