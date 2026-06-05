India growth story intact, AI not a bubble yet, Citi’s Aloke Gupte says

Citigroup, which handled some of the biggest equity issuances in India last year, believes the country’s ability to sustain large companies across multiple sectors remains intact, trailing only the US and China, despite the current market volatility. While some global investors have pulled back from the country, the investment bank's co-head of global equity capital markets (ECM), Aloke Gupte, remains optimistic about the broader picture. In an interview with Mint, Gupte touches upon rupee depreciation, the potential AI bubble and much more.
Citigroup, which handled some of the biggest equity issuances in India last year, believes the country’s ability to sustain large companies across multiple sectors remains intact, trailing only the US and China, despite the current market volatility. While some global investors have pulled back from the country, the investment bank's co-head of global equity capital markets (ECM), Aloke Gupte, remains optimistic about the broader picture. In an interview with Mint, Gupte touches upon rupee depreciation, the potential AI bubble and much more.
Edited excerpts:
What do you make of the AI bubble?
I think it's too early to call it a bubble by any stretch, considering where the overall markets are trading. Let’s consider all the components. One: are we talking about markets being fundamentally heavily overvalued? The S&P 500 trades at about 21 times earnings at this stage, NASDAQ is higher at about 25-26. At its highest, the NASDAQ has traded as high as the late 30s. So, clearly from a valuation perspective, not everything is substantially high now.
Edited excerpts:
What do you make of the AI bubble?
I think it's too early to call it a bubble by any stretch, considering where the overall markets are trading. Let’s consider all the components. One: are we talking about markets being fundamentally heavily overvalued? The S&P 500 trades at about 21 times earnings at this stage, NASDAQ is higher at about 25-26. At its highest, the NASDAQ has traded as high as the late 30s. So, clearly from a valuation perspective, not everything is substantially high now.
The other element I find interesting is that AI is not a narrow trade. It is not just about a few companies, but about an entire ecosystem. We also have other areas like renewable, data centre and tech hardware companies, chip makers and memory makers. So, the AI trade is quite all-encompassing, touching more and more sectors over time.
What remains to be seen is the eventual monetization and commercialization. Will all this spending by the hyperscalers lead to substantial additional revenues, and subsequently, additional Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and profits? No one knows exactly how that will pan out. The projections these companies have are very material in terms of the growth they will see, and at some point, the market will adjust based on how that pans out. From our perspective, it has quite a way to run. So, we don't think it's a bubble at this point in time.
Thanks to the West Asia conflict-led disruptions, US bond yields are around 4.6%. Do you think that could be the immediate trigger for a correction?
It is possible. I think markets have defied that at this point of time. They have remained incredibly constructive, despite what has happened in the past 3-3.5 months. The key element here is really going to be two things: we've got to watch the oil price, which has obviously been incredibly volatile.
There are scenarios being discussed where the geopolitical volatility lingers—let's say through the end of the year—with forecasts suggesting oil could jump to as high as $150 a barrel or higher. Clearly, those kinds of scenarios are bad for the world economy. It's not certain that it will eventuate at this point in time.
If you look at the US, Q1 had phenomenal numbers. There were more S&P 500 companies that beat estimates than in any other quarter ever. So, results remained extremely strong, and as long as results remain strong, the market has a rationale to remain constructive.
How are the Indian capital markets viewed by global investors?
I think India's relative performance in 2026 is weaker than most of the other big markets. India is the only large market that has delivered 10 consecutive years of positive returns. However, it is somewhat inevitable that you're going to have some rotation of capital.
The wider picture remains incredibly positive. The secular growth story remains intact. India's ability to have large companies across many sectors remains intact, with 114 companies having more than $10 billion in market cap. Only the US and China are ahead of India in that context. FIIs have invested about $850 billion in our market with about $25 billion in outflows. Sure, the outflows are significant and will hopefully reverse at some point, but the idea that they are leaving India is patently untrue.
Are FIIs worried about India’s place on the AI high table?
I think there is a question mark on how India’s role and contribution will fit into this big AI ecosystem that has developed. Will our contribution be data centers, factories for Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese manufacturers who will set up at scale here and produce or will we develop a large language model of our own? Is there a space in robotics where India can play a role? I don't think it's a case of us not being in this AI economy. I think it's a developing scenario.
While India has not emerged in the AI ecosystem in a very big way yet, I would not preclude that possibility from happening in some form or shape a couple of years from now.
India’s DIIs have kept the market afloat. Do you expect valuations to fall?
It is an incredible strength for any market to have a strong domestic institutional investor (DII) base. This ensures your markets remain vibrant, healthy, and well-funded through all manner of cycles.
So, there is an inherent strength in having a strong domestic base of investors. I think it is what differentiates the Indian market from many others. How things develop, and will there be further correction - it's hard to say now.
Do you expect the share sale pipeline to build in the second half?
If status quo persists, I think in the second half of the year you will see a massive upsurge in terms of issuance. When you think about SpaceX and how that initial public offering (IPO) performs, that will have a knock-on effect on all ECM activity globally because of the scale of the IPO. I think we will see volumes pick up here as well. However, if it becomes more volatile, you have to look at that window and see whether that makes sense for the business.
Is rupee depreciation a top concern for global investors today?
It is 100% a factor people consider, because anyone running a global portfolio looks at returns on a dollar basis, not on an individual currency basis, and the rupee's performance then impacts what you have invested. When you put that together with a market that optically trades at a high multiple, you can see why people say that it might be time for them to trim their position in this market. So I do think that the rupee depreciation has been a pretty key component in the recent outflows that we have seen.