Small baskets, big ambition: Why CityMall’s Bharat play is under strain
Samiksha Goel 11 min read 15 Dec 2025, 04:59 pm IST
Summary
CityMall is taking on one of the toughest e-commerce challenges in India: winning small-town shoppers on wafer-thin margins. It has backers with deep pockets, a stripped-down supply chain and big ambitions. But it is yet to crack the market and build scale.
Bengaluru: A few months ago, Rupali Singh, a sales professional in Gurugram, placed a routine order for some staples on e-commerce platform CityMall. She was aware that the deliveries were sometimes late, but that was tolerable as long as the prices were good. On that day, however, no one showed up.
