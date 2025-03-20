Companies
A Birla company joins the rebranding trend. What's in a new corporate identity?
Summary
- In an era of corporate reinvention, the CK Birla Group's HIL Ltd has transformed into BirlaNu Ltd, reflecting a broader trend among Indian companies to refresh their identities.
A month after Zomato Ltd renamed its parent company as Eternal, CK Birla Group’s flagship company HIL Ltd has rechristened itself as BirlaNu Ltd, joining a growing roster of Indian companies going for cosmetic makeovers.
