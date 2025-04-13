Spending ₹988 crore to earn ₹97 crore—20 years on, Cleartrip still has no flight plan
Summary
- While its travel industry rivals MakeMyTrip, Ixigo and EaseMyTrip are turning profits, Cleartrip is sinking deeper into the red, spending huge sums and ending up with an ₹800 crore loss. What ails this once-promising travel platform?
Bengaluru: “Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for the summer vacation," M.S. Dhoni asks, donning a pilot’s uniform in a Cleartrip ad that aired around a year ago. The Indian cricket legend, known to command top dollar for brand endorsements, lays out the pitch around steep discounts—10% off on international flights and up to ₹2,000 off on international hotel bookings—for new users.
The high-gloss ad, released in mid-2024, was Cleartrip’s big push to grab mindshare in a crowded travel booking market. Over the last couple of years, the company has been trying to make a comeback with such promotions.
But while it took a good swing, a look at the company’s FY24 financials, released a few months back, reveals many misses: Cleartrip has been burning through cash without a clear return on investment. The company spent ₹988 crore to earn just ₹97 crore, with ₹500 crore spent just on discounts, as per the consolidated financials of the company, sourced from Tofler.
The two-decade old online travel agency’s (OTA) operating revenue remains stuck below ₹100 crore, even as its losses have ballooned past ₹800 crore. Where others in the travel industry, such as MakeMyTrip, Ixigo and EaseMyTrip are turning profits, Cleartrip is sinking deeper into the red.