Cliffs’ Stelco Set to Idle Some Steel Operations on Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian steelmaker Stelco plans to suspend some operations in Hamilton, Ontario, citing the impact of US tariffs and trade disruptions on the Canadian steel industry.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. unit said it expects to “indefinitely idle” its cold-rolled and coated operations at Hamilton Works in the coming weeks, according to a Sept. 28 letter to customers obtained by Bloomberg News.

“This is an unfortunate but necessary action to help ensure the survival of Stelco in what has become a challenging and unsustainable market for cold-rolled and coated products caused by the ongoing and sustained trade disruptions impacting the Canadian steel industry,” the letter said.

Shares of Cliffs, which acquired Stelco in 2024, fell as much as 9.5% Monday in New York, its biggest intraday decline since April.

The move marks the latest blow to Canada’s steel industry, which has been squeezed by US tariffs that have curtailed shipments south of the border. The Trump administration imposed tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, setting levels of 50% on imported steel back in June 2025 that remain to this day.

Stelco said its market for cold-rolled and galvanized products has contracted significantly since the US set the Section 232 tariffs, while imports of those products into Canada remain elevated. Canadian government measures reduced imports overall, the company said, but not enough to close the gap created by the trade disruption.

“Stelco is currently idling its finishing operations in Hamilton, while concentrating steel production at its Lake Erie Works,” Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said in an emailed statement. “Total tonnage of steel produced will not be affected, albeit we will see a change in product mix, with a higher concentration of hot rolled steel products.”

Stelco anticipates a wind-down of the operations at Hamilton Works starting Oct. 9. According to local newspaper the Hamilton Spectator, the firm plans to cut 350 jobs as a result. The plant is primarily a downstream finishing facility, while Stelco’s Lake Erie Works in Nanticoke, Ontario is its integrated steelmaking operation.

Stelco’s letter said it will seek to fulfill existing customer commitments and that the move won’t affect its ability to supply hot-rolled steel.

“This is not a surprise considering the fact that Canada exports about 50% of its steel production, of which 95% is sent to the United States,” said Philip K. Bell, head of the Steel Manufacturers Association.

--With assistance from Grace Asenov.

(Adds comments from company and share reaction from fourth paragraph.)

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