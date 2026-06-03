True North seeks exit from Cloudnine Hospitals amid $300 million fundraise

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read3 Jun 2026, 12:25 PM IST
logo
Cloudnine reported FY25 revenue of ₹1,485.6 crore, reflecting strong growth from ₹1,187.7 crore in FY24.
Summary
The fundraising exercise comes weeks after Kids Clinic India, which operates Cloudnine Hospitals, agreed to acquire the maternity, childcare and fertility businesses of Apollo Health

Mumbai: Private equity firm True North is looking to sell its over decade-old stake in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine Hospitals as the company prepares to raise $250-300 million in a fresh funding round, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“The round will be a mix of primary and secondary, where some early investors will sell their stake,” one of the people said on condition of anonymity. “A significant part of the proceeds (about $150 million) will be used towards inorganic plans in the Middle East where it is closely evaluating some opportunities.”

“The company is expected to seek a higher valuation post the recent acquisition,” a second person cited above said, adding that Allegro Capital is advising on the transaction.

Also Read | Agilitas Sports raises ₹225 crore from Nexus Venture Partners and Rainmatter

The fundraising exercise comes weeks after Kids Clinic India Pvt. Ltd, which operates Cloudnine Hospitals, agreed to acquire the maternity, childcare and fertility businesses of Apollo Health & Lifestyle in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $160 million.

Higher valuation

While the bulk of the company's stake is held by private equity funds—True North (first invested in 2015), Temasek (2024) and TPG NewQuest (2021), Apollo holds a 9.9% stake worth 785 crore in Cloudnine post its recent transaction in May, valuing the overall asset at about 7,930 crore (or about $825 million). The promoters hold a small shareholding in the company.

Allegro, True North and Cloudnine did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

Founded in 2006 by R Kishore Kumar, Rohit M.A., M. Ramachandra and Vidya Kumar, Cloudnine is a chain of super-speciality hospitals catering to mother and baby care, including fertility, maternity care, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, baby care and stem cell banking.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company has about 40 centres across northern and southern India, spanning 13 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

Also Read | Wipro Consumer Care Ventures eyes fund bets to widen startup reach in India, SEA

It also plans to set up units across various metros and tier I cities, and improving geographical diversification is expected to reduce the company’s operational dependence in one specific area, credit rating agency Icra said.

In FY25, the company reported operating revenue of 1,485.6 crore compared with 1,187.7 crore. Its losses widened to 46.4 crore from 27.9 crore in FY24, according to Icra’s report from last year. The company is expected to see healthy revenue growth over the near term, driven by a steady ramp-up at the existing centres and improving revenue share from the new centres, it added.

Cloudnine competes with players such as Motherhood Hospitals, Indira IVF, Milann Fertility & Maternity, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and other large general hospital chains like Manipal Health Enterprises and Max Healthcare, that operate expansive mother-and-child wings.

Broadly, India’s healthcare provider market is expected to grow by over 10% into a $95 billion market by 2030. Of this, single specialty segment is projected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to around $12.3 billion in the same period, Bessemer Venture Partners highlighted in a report earlier this year.

Also Read | LeapFrog, IFC, NIIF in race for ₹400 crore Marengo Healthcare stake

India is seeing an industry-wide shift toward single speciality, reflecting a structural re-orientation of healthcare delivery. The traditional multi-speciality, jack-of-all-trades hospital model is giving way to focused, standardised, and patient-centric systems, the company noted.

This new class of specialty-native providers is built on more agile chains to deliver superior clinical outcomes, better patient experiences, and inherently more scalable economics and the growth of this segment is driven by an aging population, rising insurance penetration, spend and health awareness, and sustained investor interest.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.