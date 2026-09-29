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Permira, TPG pick up Cloudnine stakes in $450 million deal at $1.3 billion valuation

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
6 min read29 Sep 2026, 12:01 PM IST
The transaction is secondary, meaning the proceeds go to selling shareholders rather than into Cloudnine as fresh capital.
The transaction is secondary, meaning the proceeds go to selling shareholders rather than into Cloudnine as fresh capital.
Summary

Permira and TPG Capital have acquired stakes in Cloudnine Hospitals from True North and TPG NewQuest in a $450 million secondary deal, valuing the maternity and childcare chain at about $1.3 billion.

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MUMBAI : Permira and TPG Capital have acquired stakes in Cloudnine Hospitals from early investors True North and TPG NewQuest in a $450 million secondary transaction at a valuation of about $1.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : Permira and TPG Capital have acquired stakes in Cloudnine Hospitals from early investors True North and TPG NewQuest in a $450 million secondary transaction at a valuation of about $1.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

Permira has acquired True North’s 25% stake in a $250 million transaction, while TPG through its buyout fund has bought TPG NewQuest’s holding in a $150-180 million deal, the people said.

Permira has acquired True North’s 25% stake in a $250 million transaction, while TPG through its buyout fund has bought TPG NewQuest’s holding in a $150-180 million deal, the people said.

In a secondary transaction, shareholders sell their stakes to other existing or new investors, and no new capital is injected into the company.

TPG NewQuest is a secondary private equity platform focused on the Asia-Pacific region, wholly owned by TPG.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals, the people said. Once completed, Cloudnine will prepare for a public listing over a 24-36 month horizon, they added.

Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private. Permira, TPG, True North and TPG NewQuest did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

The development comes after Mint first reported in August that Permira was planning to acquire a stake in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine from existing investor True North, which was looking to sell its more than decade-old stake in the company. Allegro Capital is advising the company on the deal.

Also Read | True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi

IPO plans

Earlier this year, Kids Clinic India Pvt Ltd, which operates Cloudnine Hospitals, agreed to acquire the maternity, childcare and fertility businesses of Apollo Health & Lifestyle in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $160 million.

The bulk of Cloudnine’s stake is held by private equity funds: True North, which first invested in 2015, Temasek, which invested in 2024, and TPG NewQuest, which invested in 2021.

Apollo holds a 9.9% stake worth 785 crore following its transaction in May, valuing the overall asset at about 7,930 crore ($825 million). The promoters own a small shareholding in the company.

The new transaction implies a valuation of about $1.3 billion, significantly higher than the valuation implied by Apollo’s investment in May.

Early investors

Founded in 2006 by R Kishore Kumar, Rohit M.A., M. Ramachandra and Vidya Kumar, Cloudnine is a chain of single-speciality hospitals catering to mother and baby care, including fertility, maternity care, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, baby care and stem cell banking.

The company has about 40 centres across north and south India, spanning 13 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

It plans to set up units across various metros and tier-I cities, which is expected to reduce the company’s operational dependence in one specific area, credit rating company Icra said.

Cloudnine’s operating revenue rose to 1,485.6 crore in FY25 from 1,187.7 crore in the previous year, while its loss widened to 46.4 crore from 27.9 crore, according to Icra’s report from last year.

The company is expected to post healthy revenue growth over the near term, driven by a steady ramp-up at existing centres and improving revenue share from the new centres, Icra added.

Also Read | Medical devices maker Romsons secures Temasek funding, sets sights on IPO

Healthcare play

Cloudnine competes with Motherhood Hospitals, Indira IVF, Milann Fertility & Maternity, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and other large general hospital chains such as Manipal Health Enterprises and Max Healthcare, which operate expansive mother-and-child wings.

India’s healthcare provider market is expected to grow by over 10% into a $95 billion market by 2030. The single-speciality segment is projected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to about $12.3 billion over the same period, Bessemer Venture Partners said in a report this year.

There is an industry-wide shift toward single speciality in India, reflecting a structural re-orientation of healthcare delivery. The traditional multi-speciality, jack-of-all-trades hospital model is giving way to focused, standardized, and patient-centric systems, the company noted.

Growth in this new class of specialty-native providers is expected to be driven by an aging population, rising insurance penetration, spend and health awareness and sustained investor interest.

Also Read | Temasek widens India bets as portfolio swells to $42 billion
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPermira, TPG pick up Cloudnine stakes in $450 million deal at $1.3 billion valuation

Permira, TPG pick up Cloudnine stakes in $450 million deal at $1.3 billion valuation

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
6 min read29 Sep 2026, 12:01 PM IST
The transaction is secondary, meaning the proceeds go to selling shareholders rather than into Cloudnine as fresh capital.
The transaction is secondary, meaning the proceeds go to selling shareholders rather than into Cloudnine as fresh capital.
Summary

Permira and TPG Capital have acquired stakes in Cloudnine Hospitals from True North and TPG NewQuest in a $450 million secondary deal, valuing the maternity and childcare chain at about $1.3 billion.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Permira and TPG Capital have acquired stakes in Cloudnine Hospitals from early investors True North and TPG NewQuest in a $450 million secondary transaction at a valuation of about $1.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : Permira and TPG Capital have acquired stakes in Cloudnine Hospitals from early investors True North and TPG NewQuest in a $450 million secondary transaction at a valuation of about $1.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

Permira has acquired True North’s 25% stake in a $250 million transaction, while TPG through its buyout fund has bought TPG NewQuest’s holding in a $150-180 million deal, the people said.

Permira has acquired True North’s 25% stake in a $250 million transaction, while TPG through its buyout fund has bought TPG NewQuest’s holding in a $150-180 million deal, the people said.

In a secondary transaction, shareholders sell their stakes to other existing or new investors, and no new capital is injected into the company.

TPG NewQuest is a secondary private equity platform focused on the Asia-Pacific region, wholly owned by TPG.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals, the people said. Once completed, Cloudnine will prepare for a public listing over a 24-36 month horizon, they added.

Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private. Permira, TPG, True North and TPG NewQuest did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

The development comes after Mint first reported in August that Permira was planning to acquire a stake in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine from existing investor True North, which was looking to sell its more than decade-old stake in the company. Allegro Capital is advising the company on the deal.

Also Read | True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi

IPO plans

Earlier this year, Kids Clinic India Pvt Ltd, which operates Cloudnine Hospitals, agreed to acquire the maternity, childcare and fertility businesses of Apollo Health & Lifestyle in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $160 million.

The bulk of Cloudnine’s stake is held by private equity funds: True North, which first invested in 2015, Temasek, which invested in 2024, and TPG NewQuest, which invested in 2021.

Apollo holds a 9.9% stake worth 785 crore following its transaction in May, valuing the overall asset at about 7,930 crore ($825 million). The promoters own a small shareholding in the company.

The new transaction implies a valuation of about $1.3 billion, significantly higher than the valuation implied by Apollo’s investment in May.

Early investors

Founded in 2006 by R Kishore Kumar, Rohit M.A., M. Ramachandra and Vidya Kumar, Cloudnine is a chain of single-speciality hospitals catering to mother and baby care, including fertility, maternity care, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, baby care and stem cell banking.

The company has about 40 centres across north and south India, spanning 13 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

It plans to set up units across various metros and tier-I cities, which is expected to reduce the company’s operational dependence in one specific area, credit rating company Icra said.

Cloudnine’s operating revenue rose to 1,485.6 crore in FY25 from 1,187.7 crore in the previous year, while its loss widened to 46.4 crore from 27.9 crore, according to Icra’s report from last year.

The company is expected to post healthy revenue growth over the near term, driven by a steady ramp-up at existing centres and improving revenue share from the new centres, Icra added.

Also Read | Medical devices maker Romsons secures Temasek funding, sets sights on IPO

Healthcare play

Cloudnine competes with Motherhood Hospitals, Indira IVF, Milann Fertility & Maternity, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and other large general hospital chains such as Manipal Health Enterprises and Max Healthcare, which operate expansive mother-and-child wings.

India’s healthcare provider market is expected to grow by over 10% into a $95 billion market by 2030. The single-speciality segment is projected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to about $12.3 billion over the same period, Bessemer Venture Partners said in a report this year.

There is an industry-wide shift toward single speciality in India, reflecting a structural re-orientation of healthcare delivery. The traditional multi-speciality, jack-of-all-trades hospital model is giving way to focused, standardized, and patient-centric systems, the company noted.

Growth in this new class of specialty-native providers is expected to be driven by an aging population, rising insurance penetration, spend and health awareness and sustained investor interest.

Also Read | Temasek widens India bets as portfolio swells to $42 billion
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPermira, TPG pick up Cloudnine stakes in $450 million deal at $1.3 billion valuation
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