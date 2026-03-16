IPO-bound Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), the mining consultancy arm of Coal India Ltd, is betting on the state-run miner’s ambitious production expansion to drive its own growth in the coming years, even as it looks to diversify into critical minerals and overseas projects.
IPO-bound CMPDI bets on parent Coal India to power future growth
SummaryCoal India has set an ambitious production target of reaching one billion tonnes and eventually 1.5 billion tonnes as demand grows along with electricity consumption.
IPO-bound Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), the mining consultancy arm of Coal India Ltd, is betting on the state-run miner’s ambitious production expansion to drive its own growth in the coming years, even as it looks to diversify into critical minerals and overseas projects.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More