Coal India board meeting on Nov 10 to consider dividend, Q2 results
Coal India Limited, the largest government-owned-coal-producer in the world, will hold a meeting of the board of directors of the company on November 10, 2023 (Friday) to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the company (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 after the results are reviewed by the audit committee of the board, the company informed the market regulator on Wednesday.