Coal India board meeting on Nov 10 to consider dividend, Q2 results

Coal India Limited, the largest government-owned-coal-producer in the world, will hold a meeting of the board of directors of the company on November 10, 2023 (Friday) to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the company (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 after the results are reviewed by the audit committee of the board, the company informed the market regulator on Wednesday.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LoDR) Regulations 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, the 10th Nov’23 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th Sep’ 23 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board," the company said filing with the stock exchanges read.

The company said the board of directors may consider the recommendation of first interim dividend for FY 2023-24, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India further said the company has already closed its “trading window" under “the code of internal procedures and conduct for prevention of insider trading in securities of Coal India Limited" from September 23, 2023 and it will re-open on November 14, 2023.

Coal India’s off-take to power sector Separately, the company in an exchange filing said the supplies to thermal power plants shot up close to 6% to 23.5 million tonnes (MTs) during the first fortnight of October 2023 ahead, of the festive season. The supplies were 22.2 MTs in the same period of October 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India’s total supplies at 28.6 MTs during the first 15 days of October 2023 logged 16% growth compared to 24.6 MTs of the same period in October 2022.

CIL supplied nearly 319 MTs to the country’s coal-fired plants till 15th October FY 2024, which is a 12 MT jump in volume terms compared to 307 MTs of the same period, FY 2023. The 4% growth recorded during this period is at par with the current year’s annual asking growth rate for power plants.

The growth was posted at a time of sudden surge in power demand and even as unseasonal rains hit hard the operations in coal-bearing areas of CIL’s subsidiaries based in the eastern region of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

