Coal India’s Mahanadi Coalfields appoints bankers for ₹10,000 crore IPO

Priyamvada CAgnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read4 Aug 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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MCL is one of Coal India's largest and most profitable subsidiaries, with coal mining and production as its core business.
Summary
Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields has appointed five investment banks for its proposed IPO, expected to be around 10,000 crore, marking a key step in the state-run miner's subsidiary listing plans.

Coal India Ltd's subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has appointed SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, IDBI Capital Markets and Bank of Baroda Capital Markets as merchant bankers for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), two people familiar with the matter said.

The issue is likely to be sized around 10,000 crore, one of the people cited above said. “It could range between 8,000-15,000 crore and will comprise only an offer for sale (OFS), with Coal India selling a part of its stake in the company, the second person added.

“The appointments were approved a few days back with SBI being the left lead. It’s early days for discussions around valuations,” the people added.

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Emails sent to Coal India, SBI Capital Markets, IIFL Capital, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets and IDBI Capital did not elicit a response till the time of publishing. Axis Capital declined to comment.

Listing plans

The development comes a few months after Coal India approved preliminary plans to partially sell stakes in two of its largest subsidiaries—South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL)—as part of its broader subsidiary listing strategy.

The board had approved a proposal to divest up to 35% in SECL, comprising a 25% stake sale through an offer for sale and the issuance of fresh equity shares of up to 10% through an IPO or other permitted routes. The divestment may be undertaken in one or more tranches.

The listing plans followed an advisory from the Ministry of Coal, which had asked Coal India to initiate concrete steps to facilitate the listing of its subsidiaries in the current financial year, Mint had reported in December.

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The company had then said the decisions were approved through a circular resolution of the board and were aligned with the Ministry of Coal's broader roadmap for subsidiary listings.

Key subsidiary

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a Miniratna company, was incorporated in 1992 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of listed Coal India after taking over the assets and liabilities of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd relating to mines in Odisha.

The state-run miner is among Coal India's largest and most profitable subsidiaries. It is primarily engaged in coal mining and production, with the power and steel sectors among its largest customers.

Also Read | Why Vijay Kedia just bet on this small-cap mining stock

MCL has four subsidiaries, of which two are engaged in coal mining and production, one in power generation, and another in the construction and operation of rail corridor projects.

In FY25, Mahanadi Coalfields reported consolidated net sales of 23,071 crore, compared with 23,809 crore a year earlier. Net profit stood at 10,824 crore, down from 11,841 crore in FY24, according to the company's annual report.

Total assets rose to 53,590 crore in FY25 from 50,688 crore a year earlier, while current liabilities increased to 14,200 crore from 13,335 crore.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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