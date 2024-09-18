Coal India inks pact with dept of pharma to open 12 Jan Aushadhi stores

  A Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a dedicated outlet that sells generic medicines at affordable rates. Generic medicines are 50-90% cheaper than branded drugs. The stores will be set up at 12 locations of Coal India operations across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, MP, Odisha and Assam.

Priyanka Sharma
Published18 Sep 2024, 05:20 PM IST
A Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a dedicated outlet that sells generic medicines at affordable rates. (Mint)
A Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a dedicated outlet that sells generic medicines at affordable rates. (Mint)

New Delhi: The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) and Coal India Ltd have signed an agreement to open a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in the premises of every coal field, select hospitals or any suitable location as specified by the state-run miner.

A Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a dedicated outlet that sells generic medicines at affordable rates. PMBI, under the department of pharmaceuticals, ministry of chemicals and fertilizers, has been given the mandate to ensure the availability of quality medicines at affordable prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendra stores. Generic medicines are 50-90% cheaper than branded drugs.

“The objective of this MoU (memorandum of understanding) is to provide high-quality generic medicines to the workforce and communities associated with Coal India, through the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across Coal India premises. These medicines will help workers, residents, and families save out-of-pocket expenditure and give employment opportunities to entrepreneurs in the project areas,” the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The kendras will be established at 12 locations of Coal India operations across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras in MP

Separately, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday inaugurated 50 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in as many district hospitals of the state.

“These Jan Aushadhi Kendras will benefit the people of Madhya Pradesh. More than 2,000 quality generic medicines and 300 surgical, nutraceuticals and devices will be made available at rates 50% to 90% cheaper than those of branded medicines. This will help them to save out-of-pocket expenditure on medicines,” the government said.

The initiatives are aimed at increasing the number of these drug outlets to 25,000 across India by 2026, from more than 12,000 currently.

Earlier in June, Mint reported that PMBI aims to retain the minimum stock for at least 200 commonly-used medicines at Jan Aushadhi stores 24/7.

According to the government, average sales outlet per month have risen to up to 150,000.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 05:20 PM IST
