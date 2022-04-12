Coal India’s FY22 capex grows 12% to Rs14,834 crore

Capex under land was ₹3,262 crores during 2021-22 posting a jump of 17% over previous fiscal’s ₹2,786 crores. Acquisition of land is vital for CIL to enhance its production from OC mines. Land procured for two projects of MCL -Searmal and Talacher would help the company further widen its mining operations.

